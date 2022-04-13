“Almost Nine Billion Dalasis Worth Of Drugs Seized In 2021” – DLEAG

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

In its summarized 2021 seizure statistics report, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has disclosed that a total of almost Nine Billion Dalasis worth of different prohibited drugs were seized in 2021.

“In 2021, the agency seized significant quantities of drugs worth an estimated street value of almost nine billion Dalasis (D8, 934,197,604.02) equivalent to more than eighty-nine (89) million US dollars (89,351,265.74 US Dollars),” the report revealed.

The public drug enforcement body also provides a breakdown of the drugs seized.

“The agency seized almost three (3) tons of cannabis sativa, almost three (3) tons of cocaine, (39) kilograms of khat leaf, (2447) tablets of clonazepam, (232) tablets of diazepam, (200) tablets of tafradol, (85) tablets of methamphetamine – meth, (50) tablets of Bronazepam, (32) tablets of ecstasy, (7) grams of kush, 213 grams 580 milligrams of heroin and 2 kilograms 447 grams 314 milligrams of hashish”

Controlling prohibited drugs remains challenging as DLEAG’s operatives across the country frequently arrest traffickers with huge quantity of such substances.