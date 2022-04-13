Urpart Alkalo Appeals For Help As Fighting Displaces Nearly 500

- Advertisement -

By Arafang Mama Dabo

A Senegalese military assault on the MFDC base in Madiediem has opened another line of humanitarian challenge in the Gambian border village of Urpart where nearly 500 refugees are currently sheltered.

The Alkalo of Urpart, Sadibou Sonko, confirmed to The Fatu Network this morning that attacks on MFDC bases in the area last weekend and early this week have sent more than 400 refugees into his community.

According to him, the humanitarian situation there was dire as villagers struggle to feed and provide shelter for those seeking sanctuary.

“More than 400 refugees are currently sheltered here, trying to escape the recent escalation of fighting in the Urpart area,” Urpart Alkalo told this reporter.

“We are struggling to feed and shelter them properly because we lack the means,” he added.

“It was the Red Cross that came here to assess their needs. We are appealing for urgent support to feed and accommodate them,” he added.