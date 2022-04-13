“Peaceful and Credible”-ECOWAS Observer Mission Commends Conduct Of National Assembly Election

0
By: Christian Conteh
The head of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to the recently held National Assembly Election Hon. Mohamed Ibn Chambas has commended the conduct of the Saturday 9th April polls, calling them “peaceful and credible.”
 
Dr. Chambas made this known during his visit at State House. The purpose of the visit was to brief His Excellency, President Adama Barrow of his mission’s observation and findings during the elections.
 
Dr. Chambas described The Gambia as a good example to the rest of the sub-region in the conduct of elections.
 
“The Gambia should be proud of itself, for maintaining a reputation as a peaceful people, a peaceful country who have delivered a peaceful and credible election,” He said.
The Election Observer Mission made similar comments after the conduct of the December 4th Presidential election last year.
