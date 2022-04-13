UDP’s National Youth Secretary-General Thanks Voters; But Says A Lot Of Work Needs To Be Done 

By: Christian Conteh

The National youth secretary-general of the United Democratic Party has thanked voters who came out to participate in the April 9th National Assembly Elections. 

Hon Kemo Bojang noted that although it was a big night for the party as it swept the most populous areas and gained 16 Parliamentary seats, a lot more work needs to be done.

“Although there’s so much work to do in the Central River Region and Upper River, It was a big night for the party, winning the most populous areas & a total of 16 seats in parliament. The NPP having 0 MP’s in Banjul, 0 in KM & only 1 in WCR has shown where the true wishes and aspirations of the Gambian people lie. 

Put together, the opposition has 29 seats compared to 24 seats for the entire grand 18 party NPP coalition. This is the second time it’s happening in our country with the first happening in 1962 between UP and the PPP,” Hon Bojang wrote.

He used the opportunity to congratulate all those who have been elected, especially those who won the 29 opposition and independent seats, reminding them that a huge task has been placed on their shoulders and that the UDP party are hopeful that they will all live up to the expectations of the people. 

