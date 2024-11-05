Allieu Camara: Building a Better Gambia, One Brick at a Time

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In Brufut’s Ghana Town, Allieu Camara, the CEO of A and Son’s Construction Building, reflects on a career spanning over 15 years. Transitioning from a driver to a respected construction business owner, Camara is committed to uplifting Gambian youth by creating local employment opportunities and challenging the “back way” mentality.

Allieu Camara has dedicated his career to supporting Gambian youth and fostering self-sufficiency within his community. Initially a driver, Camara’s journey into the construction industry began after working with European employers who encouraged him to establish his own business. They assisted him with the necessary paperwork, laying the foundation for his company, which he launched over a decade ago.

“One of my main motivations is to employ young people in my community and across The Gambia,” Camara shared. “I want every youth to have something to do. I believe in hard work, not in relying on the government or risking lives trying to go to Europe.” He emphasized that Gambians have ample opportunities at home, whether in farming, construction, or fishing. “If it brings you money and peace, do it here,” he urged, addressing the dangers of the “back way”—a perilous route many attempt in search of opportunities abroad.

Currently, Camara employs a permanent team of 20, often bringing on additional workers for larger projects. However, he notes a major challenge: “Many people want money but don’t want to put in the hard work. Construction requires dedication. My advice to young Gambians is to work hard. We need to focus on skill-building rather than political arguments to make The Gambia thrive.”

Ensa Jassey, who serves as both the company’s security officer and a mason, spoke about his responsibilities and the challenges he faces. “Sometimes, it’s hard to manage the flow of people around the site because tools can go missing. I’m here to maintain order and ensure everything is safe,” he said. For Jassey, the job offers stability and purpose. “I’m happy to be part of this company because it puts food on my table, and I help ensure a peaceful working environment. We’re all committed to keeping the community secure, working closely with the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) to report any issues.”

Another team member, Omar Jallow, who works as a mason, shared his perspective as a young man in the industry. “This job isn’t easy, but it’s essential. I have family to support, and I want to earn my own money,” Jallow said. “Many young people look to Europe as their only option, but Gambia is a peaceful country with opportunities. I want to encourage others to work hard, love themselves, and change the narrative. Consistency will lead to success.”

Supervisor Samba Bah highlighted the challenges of managing a team, especially those who may be older or resistant to direction. “Supervising isn’t easy; some people see you as a bad person for enforcing standards. But I remind them that we’re here to work, and I’m just doing my job,” Bah explained. “When managing people, you need intelligence, kindness, and the right approach. That creates a safe, productive workspace.”

A and Son’s Construction Building stands as a testament to Camara’s dedication and vision for a self-sustaining Gambia. Through his work, he continues to challenge stereotypes and inspire young Gambians to invest in their own communities.