President Barrow Drops Civil Suit Against Voice Managing Editor

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In what is described as a milestone achievement, President Adama Barrow has decided to drop the civil suit he filed against Musa Sheriff, the managing editor of The Voice Newspaper. The lawsuit, which initially raised eyebrows within both media and political circles, was seen by many as part of a broader struggle over press freedom in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The legal battle began after The Voice Newspaper published a news article on September 23, 2024, with the caption, “Barrow Chooses Muhammed Jah as Successor as President Works on Exit Plan – Sources.” According to Seedy Njie, the Deputy Spokesperson of the National People’s Party, the article created disunity, confusion, mistrust, and pandemonium within the party. In response, Barrow’s legal team initiated civil proceedings against Musa Sheriff, alleging defamation and seeking damages.

After decades under authoritarian rule, The Gambia has made strides toward a more open media landscape, yet tensions remain high between the government and independent news outlets, with this suit standing out.

The announcement of the suit’s withdrawal was made during a high-level meeting with the Gambia Press Union, led by its President Muhammed MS Bah, along with his board, the Female Journalists Association, and the Media Council at the State House. This move is widely believed to reflect Barrow’s commitment to fostering a democratic environment and maintaining national unity.

After a closed-door meeting with the President, Musa Sheriff was subsequently invited to the State House for a discussion with Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, Information Minister Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, and the Chief of Staff. This meeting is seen as a conciliatory step and a way to chart a path forward to prevent future occurrences.

- Advertisement -

Following the closed-door meeting, both parties unanimously agreed to issue a final communiqué to be shared with the public.

President Barrow’s withdrawal of the lawsuit has sparked renewed discussion about the importance of defending journalistic freedom and ensuring that the media can operate without fear, creating space for robust debate and accountability in governance. However, the responsibility now falls on the Inspector General of Police to either discontinue their case in court or respect the President’s decision.