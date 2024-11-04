Ghana Town Community Leader Calls for Unity Amid Challenges Over Gambian Citizenship

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In Brufut’s Ghana Town, Deputy Alkalo and community leader Ismaila Jagne, reflects on the unique heritage, contributions, and challenges faced by the predominantly Ghanaian community, which makes up roughly 70% of the population. The son of Ghanaian immigrants who settled in The Gambia before independence, Jagne, born and raised in the country, has become a steadfast voice for his community. Fishing, a primary industry for the residents, was one of the main reasons his parents, like many others, chose to relocate to The Gambia.

“Our parents settled here because of the opportunities in fishing,” Jagne explained. “For most of us, this country is our home by birth, even though we bear Ghanaian names. The former president granted us citizenship and welcomed our community, but recently, we’ve faced issues with residency and identification. Some residents are questioned about why they hold Gambian ID cards with Ghanaian names, despite having been born and raised here.”

Jagne expressed that these challenges sometimes cause difficulties for community members, but they work closely with authorities to address these concerns. “We’re proud Gambians and carry our parents’ names, but we’re determined to assert our place here,” he said. “We remain committed to peace and to contributing positively to the society that has supported us.”

He also highlighted the vital role of women in the community, praising their dedication to supporting their families. “Women are the backbone of our community, always working to support their children and ensure the household is secure,” Jagne shared. “We have a health center in Brufut where pregnant women receive care, and we’re grateful for the good treatment they receive.”

In recent years, Ghana Town has faced challenges with water access, but support from various partners has helped improve these conditions, fostering a sense of resilience within the community. “Today, Ghana Town is one of the most peaceful places in The Gambia, and we are grateful for those who have helped us overcome our challenges,” Jagne said.

One of the highlights of the community’s calendar is the annual Ekunfi Immuna Ayerye Festival. This cultural festival serves as a time for reflection, connection, and planning for the future. “Ekunfi Immuna Ayerye brings us together to celebrate our heritage and think about the development we wish to see in our community,” Jagne explained. “Some members have already traveled to Ghana for the upcoming festival, which is full of joy, culture, and reunions with family and friends.”

Jagne concluded by emphasizing the importance of community solidarity. “This festival is not only about celebration but also about maintaining our identity and unity as Gambian citizens. We look forward to a future where every member of Ghana Town feels fully accepted and valued.”