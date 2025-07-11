GALA Alleges State Refusal to Register Movement Amid National Expansion Drive

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), the youth-led civic group pushing for transparency in the handling of former President Yahya Jammeh’s assets, has accused the Gambian authorities of blocking its registration as a lawful association – allegedly over the use of the term “Gambians” in its name. The reported refusal, which GALA claims was issued verbally by the Registrar of Companies, has drawn criticism from legal observers who argue that such action may violate constitutionally protected rights.

Despite the setback, GALA has declared itself a national movement and announced a new, inclusive structure aimed at empowering regional coordination and citizen engagement across the country. The group, known for leading a high-profile protest in May 2025, says it will continue to push for justice and accountability in public life.

“After a national solidarity protest, the youths of this country rediscovered their identity as the drivers of change,” GALA said in a statement posted to social media. “Prompting the need for a national movement to take the future in their own hands and chart a new destiny for the homeland.”

One of GALA’s most visible figures is Ebrima Jallow, a law student and poet better known as The Ghetto Pen, who currently serves as the movement’s Secretary and spokesperson. Jallow was arrested during the May protest, reportedly assaulted while in custody, and later launched a hunger strike in protest of his treatment and the broader crackdown on civic activism.

GALA further stated:

“We write to recommit ourselves to your service. We write to reassure you of the end of impunity.”

Alleged Refusal Sparks Legal Concern

According to GALA, a formal application was submitted through the Attorney General’s Chambers but was verbally rejected by the Registrar on grounds that the term “Gambians” in the association’s name was impermissible. No written decision or legal explanation has reportedly been provided.

GALA contends that the refusal lacks legal basis and violates Section 25(1)(e) of the 1997 Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of association. The group also argues that existing laws – such as the Companies Act, 2013 and the Business Names (Registration) Act – do not prohibit the use of the word “Gambians” in organisational names.

Expanding Into a National Structure

In a message to The Fatu Network, Jallow said the group has finalised a regional coordination model that will allow “every genuine Gambian” to take part in its activities.

“We’ve established a regional structure and [are] working on including every genuine Gambian in the crusade against corruption,” he said, also expressing gratitude to those who supported the movement “when it mattered the most.”

This organisational expansion follows weeks of mobilisation after GALA’s May protest, during which police arrested 27 demonstrators and two journalists. All were later released, but the arrests drew local and international concern and elevated GALA’s public profile.

Solidarity from Rights Groups

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) issued a statement expressing full support for GALA’s objectives and denouncing corruption and abuse of office.

“EFSCRJ stands in total solidarity in the fight against corruption, disregard of the law, and abuse of office,” the organisation said.

“Those who hold public office have a legal, moral and political obligation to uphold the law, preserve and protect public wealth, and demonstrate transparency and accountability.”

The organisation further stressed the role of youth in defending public institutions:

“More than anyone, young people have the greatest responsibility to protect public interest and public wealth in defence of their future and destiny.”

A Warning and a Pledge

With public hearings into the disposal of Jammeh’s assets scheduled to begin on 14 July, GALA has reiterated its commitment to holding all public institutions accountable, warning of broader mobilisation if governance failures persist.

“The next time this country rises against bad governance, corruption, impunity, from the Central Government to the National Assembly and equally the Local Government Councils — it will be one that is relentless, uncompromising and historic,” the group stated.

Conclusion

As The Gambia prepares to revisit the controversial sale of former President Jammeh’s assets through a parliamentary inquiry, GALA’s reported struggle for legal recognition places the country’s democratic and civic environment under scrutiny. While the government has not issued any public comment on the registration issue, rights advocates are raising concerns about barriers facing grassroots movements.

GALA’s leaders say their work will continue regardless of official registration status. What began as a youth-led protest, they argue, has evolved into a national resistance movement committed to transparency, accountability, and civic empowerment – whether the state recognises it or not.