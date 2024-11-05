Tanjieh’s Solifoe Farm Calls for Govt Support Amid Decline in Resources, Workforce

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Manlafi Bojang, president of Tanji’s Solifoe Farm, says the farm has faced major challenges since former President Yahya Jammeh’s departure, including dwindling resources, a lack of infrastructure, and a shrinking workforce. Bojang calls on the current government to provide support to help the farm continue sustaining local women and their families.

In an interview, Manlafi Bojang shared his concerns about the farm’s current state. “As president, I’m responsible for everything that happens here, and I work closely with the Alkalo and other community authorities,” he said. Bojang added that the farm, now under government ownership, was once well-resourced and highly productive. “When I was growing up, I was always involved in farming. My dedication and hard work led the women here to choose me as president.”

Bojang’s goal is to restore Solifoe Farm to its former state. “Under former President Yahya Jammeh, we had access to water, electricity, and all the necessary farming equipment. At that time, the farm was thriving, and over 400 people, mostly women, relied on it for income to support their families,” he explained. “Now, we lack water, power, and tools. We need the government to step in as it did before.”

With the new government under President Adama Barrow, Bojang says conditions have deteriorated. “Since the change in leadership, we’ve faced many challenges,” he continued. “People have damaged the farm’s fence, allowing animals to enter and destroy crops. The number of workers, once at 400, has significantly decreased, especially during the dry season. Without proper equipment, we have to clear overgrown grass manually, which is extremely difficult.”

The challenges extend to basic utilities as well. “We now have to pay for water and electricity ourselves, and sometimes our supply is cut off because we can’t keep up with the bills,” Bojang said. He appealed to the government for support, emphasizing that “many women and children depend on this farm. The income they earn here helps pay for school fees and other essential needs.”

Bojang praised the dedication of the farm’s female workers. “I enjoy working with women; they are respectful, hardworking, and bring valuable contributions to the farm. However, our resources are dwindling, and without government support, it’s hard to see progress. Farming tools are expensive, and the government’s lack of focus on supporting farmers is a big concern,” he stated.

As Bojang urges the government to reinvest in Tanji’s Solifoe Farm, he reflects on the farm’s importance to the community: “This farm allows families to survive and make a living. We want the government to realize how crucial it is for the livelihood of so many here.”