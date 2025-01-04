Adama Damia, 28, Leading Gambia’s Largest Vehicle Tracking Company, Partnering with Some of the Country’s Biggest Companies

- Advertisement -

Damia Security Solutions (DSS), The Gambia’s first and only Gambian-owned vehicle tracking company, was founded by Adama Damia Drammeh. Reflecting on the motivation behind starting the business, Adama explained that the idea came after a conversation with a cousin who expressed concerns about vehicle safety. “I realized that so many people in The Gambia shared similar concerns about vehicle protection, and the lack of innovative solutions in this space was evident. This growing need motivated me to start Damia Security Solutions. To me, it was about solving a real problem and offering peace of mind.”

Establishing DSS was not without its challenges. Adama pointed to limited resources, gaining customer trust, and navigating the technical aspects of the industry as significant hurdles. “Starting DSS came with its fair share of challenges. Limited access to resources was a major hurdle, and gaining the trust of customers and partners took time. Navigating the technical side of the industry also came with a steep learning curve,” Adama explained.

- Advertisement -

She credited persistence, collaboration, and a focus on customer feedback as key factors in overcoming these obstacles. “I collaborated with like-minded individuals, continuously improved our services, and most importantly, I listened to our customers’ needs. Surrounding myself with a supportive team and being open to learning every step of the way helped us overcome these obstacles and grow stronger.”

As the sole Gambian-owned vehicle tracking company, Adama described the dual responsibilities of leading in the industry. “Being the first and only Gambian-owned vehicle tracking company is a huge honor, but it also comes with a sense of responsibility. It pushes me to keep innovating and setting a high standard. What makes us unique is our deep understanding of the Gambian market – we know what the people need, and we combine that with global best practices.”

DSS’s tracking solutions were developed with customer needs at the forefront. “The features of our trackers – like real-time location tracking, geo-fencing, and remote engine cut-off – are all inspired by the feedback and needs of our customers. These features reflect our vision of creating affordable, reliable, and accessible solutions that make a real difference for vehicle owners,” Adama noted.

Adama highlighted the company’s growth as a notable achievement. “One of the biggest highlights for me has been the immense growth we’ve seen in just a few months. We’ve sold out all our trackers and are still receiving high demand for our services. On top of that, seeing companies renew their subscriptions is a testament to the trust and value we bring. These milestones remind me why we do what we do – it’s deeply rewarding to see both individuals and businesses benefit from our work.”

- Advertisement -

For young entrepreneurs looking to follow a similar path, Adama emphasized persistence and resilience. “Start where you are and with what you have. Believe in your vision, even when others might not. The road will be challenging, but persistence and focus on solving real problems will take you far. Build a network of supportive people, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes—they’re part of the process.”

Looking to the future, Adama expressed aspirations for DSS to expand across Africa. “I see DSS growing beyond The Gambia to serve markets across Africa. There’s a massive need for affordable, reliable tracking solutions on the continent, and I believe DSS is uniquely positioned to fill that gap,” she said.

Adama also shared her personal approach to measuring success, which aligns with DSS’s mission. “For me, success isn’t just about profit or numbers—it’s about the impact we make. Knowing that we’ve helped someone feel more secure or supported a business in managing their fleet better is what truly matters.”

In closing, Adama shared her hopes for DSS’s contribution to the broader tech landscape. “I hope DSS becomes a benchmark for innovation in The Gambia, inspiring more young entrepreneurs to step into the tech space. I want our company to not only grow but also pave the way for more businesses to prioritize security, technology, and community-driven solutions.”