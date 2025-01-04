Expectant Mothers Left in Limbo as Govt Cancels D7.2m Maternity Ward Project in Chamen

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The residents of Chamen, a village in the Nianija Constituency, are disheartened by the government’s sudden cancellation of a highly anticipated maternity ward construction project.

Initially approved by the Ministry of Health in July 2024, the project, which was estimated to cost between D5.7 million and D7.2 million, aimed to improve maternal and child health services in the area.

The construction was to be carried out by the Diaspora Club, a nonpartisan organisation founded by Gambians living abroad to support marginalised groups in various sectors, including health and education.

However, in a letter issued on December 31, 2024, Dr. Momodou Nyassi, Director of Health Services, revoked the approval, citing a secured grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the National Social Protection Secretariat to build new structures and renovate the existing health centre.

Locals are upset, viewing the decision as a setback for the area’s healthcare development.

Key advocates, including Momodou Cham, a prominent resident, expressed their frustration, suggesting that political interference from influential figures in Nianija played a role in halting the project.

Cham emphasized that the maternity ward was a critical need for the people of Nianija, with no political strings attached.

“I’m very disappointed with the government for accepting to be misled by political individuals towards developing the country.

“This maternity project in Chamen has nothing to do with politics. It’s a needed development for the people of Nianija,” he said.

Other residents, like Bakary Bah and Essa Barry, also voiced their dismay, accusing the authorities of depriving Nianija’s women of a much-needed facility.

“The ministers or whosoever is behind this should know that the people of Nianija deserve better.

“Our mothers are suffering and it’s time we put politics aside and focus on the general interest. This is disgusting,” Bah said.

Barry, in particular, vowed to expose those responsible for the decision, calling it an act of “wickedness” that endangered the lives of local women.

“We know the people behind this, but we will reveal all their names. This is wickedness,” he said.

The cancellation has deeply affected the village women, who have long struggled with inadequate healthcare.

One resident, Hawa Bah, shared harrowing experiences of pregnant women relying on candlelight or mobile phone lights during labour due to the health centre’s poor conditions.

“They are denying us better healthcare. We will continue to suffer but Allah is in control. This hospital is in terrible condition. Delivering in this hospital is like life living in hell on earth,” she said.

Other women, like Amie Cham and Kadija Jallow, expressed their anger, describing the situation as life-threatening and unfair.

“This government don’t care about us. They want us to continue suffering in labour in this village while their wives are giving birth in standard hospitals.

“We are disappointed and saddened. Imagine giving birth in such a horrible situation,” they said.

Many residents are pointing fingers at political figures for allegedly hindering development efforts that don’t align with the ruling party.

In short, the decision has ignited a wave of disappointment and frustration, with residents feeling betrayed by a government they believe should prioritize their health and well-being over political considerations.

The Fatu Network has initiated contacts with Seedy Njie and the Ministry of Health for comments, but all efforts remain unsuccessful by the time of this publication.