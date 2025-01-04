Breaking News: Tragedy in Kafuta – Truck Accident Claims Lives, Injures Dozens

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

A tragic incident occurred in Kafuta, Gambia, where a truck driver crashed into a crowd of football fans, resulting in the deaths of two young girls, aged 7 and 8, and injuring dozens. The injured were evacuated to the Brikama health post for medical treatment. Reports indicate that the truck had faulty brakes and inadequate lighting, which may have contributed to the accident.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar tragedy in December 2023, when a driver in Jarumeh Koto village, Central River Region, ran into a celebrating football team, killing seven people and injuring others. The driver was taken into custody, and the case was investigated by the police.

Hatab Sillah, a source on the ground, reported that a mob of angry youth nearly set the truck ablaze, but their efforts were thwarted following swift intervention by elders.

These incidents highlight the critical need for stringent road safety measures and proper vehicle maintenance to prevent such tragedies. Authorities are urged to enforce regulations to ensure vehicles are roadworthy and to promote public awareness about the dangers of inadequate vehicle maintenance and reckless behavior during celebrations.

Sources believe that more lives could be lost as many sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Fatu Network will follow up with the relevant authorities and bring you up-to-date on the latest developments.