Marakissa Hosts Fifth Annual Cultural Festival to Promote Unity and Development

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The vibrant Marakissa Homecoming International Cultural Festival returned for its fifth edition, captivating attendees with traditional performances and a strong message of unity under the theme, “Coexistence through Cultural Integration.”

The three-day festival, held from January 3 to 5 in Marakissa village, Kombo Central District, West Coast Region, attracted cultural enthusiasts from The Gambia, Senegal, and beyond. With a focus on promoting traditional norms and values, the event provided a platform to celebrate diversity while strengthening community ties.

Cultural displays included traditional dances, masquerades, and wrestling matches, along with energetic DJ performances that entertained large crowds. Each performance showcased the unique talents of various ethnic groups and artists, creating an atmosphere of cultural pride and harmony.

Proceeds from the festival are earmarked for key development projects in the village, such as expanding the water supply, improving road accessibility through backfilling, enhancing the local market, and maintaining the community ambulance. Funds will also support street lighting, sports programs, and educational initiatives.

The Marakissa Homecoming International Cultural Festival continues to serve as a vital platform for cultural exchange and community development, leaving an enduring impact on the lives of residents and visitors alike.