Four Lives Lost in Kafuta Road Accident

By Alieu Jallow

The tragic road accident that occurred in Kafuta has now claimed the lives of four young individuals. Several victims received treatment at the Brikama District Hospital and have since been discharged, while 24 others remain hospitalized at Ndemban Clinic.

According to the Gambia Police Force, the driver involved, a 30-year-old male, is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. The police have also vowed to intensify investigations to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“Investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served,” said the Police PRO.

This incident has reignited concerns over road safety in The Gambia. Recent reports highlight a series of accidents involving trucks and other vehicles, emphasizing the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and greater driver awareness. For example, a fatal car accident on Kairaba Avenue recently resulted in two deaths and two critical injuries, attributed to speeding and loss of control. Similarly, a collision near Kiang Kaiaf village claimed three lives, with the driver reportedly losing control due to high speed.