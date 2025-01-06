Diomaye and Sonko Under Fire for Controversial Appointment

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister and leader of Senegal’s PASTEF party, has called for calm and reason following the controversial appointment of Dr. Aoua Bocar Ly Tall to the National Audiovisual Regulation Council (CNRA).

- Advertisement -

The nomination, approved by President Diomaye, has faced backlash from Sonko’s supporters due to Ly Tall’s past harsh criticism of his leadership.

Addressing the matter on January 5 via Facebook, Sonko emphasized the importance of prioritizing the national interest over personal rivalries. He urged an end to threats, advocating for institutional stability and a constructive reform agenda.

Do you agree with Ousmane Sonko’s call to prioritize the national interest over the appointment of someone who previously criticized the PASTEF movement during its rise to power?