DPS Mbaye: Inter-Regional Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping Set to Be a Success

Musa Mbaye, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports who also doubles as the focal person for the upcoming inter-regional ministerial meeting on anti-doping, said he is confident that the Gambia will host a successful meeting.

Slated for the 21st of January 2025, this event will bring together government officials and sports organizations from different regions and countries to discuss and collaborate on strategies and policies to combat doping in sports.

“We have been working tirelessly to prepare for this important event and our team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and productive meeting,” said Mbaye. “We have full confidence in our ability to host this meeting and showcase the Gambia as a capable and competent country in the global fight against doping in sports.”

The Gambia has made significant strides in promoting clean and fair play in sports and is committed to working with its partners to strengthen anti-doping efforts across the region, and Mbaye stressed that hosting this meeting is a testament to the country’s dedication to promoting integrity and fairness in sports.

“As a signatory to the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport, The Gambia takes the issue of doping in sports very seriously,” Mbaye stressed. “Hosting this meeting will not only showcase the country’s dedication to a fair and clean sporting environment but also provide an opportunity for international collaboration and exchange of ideas on how to combat doping in sports,” he explained.