‘A dream come true’: Wonderkid Minteh fulfils part of childhood dream for Gambia

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Newcastle United loanee and Gambia’s sensational wunderkind, Yankuba Minteh, who orchestrated the Scorpion’s epic second-half comeback against Congo on Sunday night to book a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, has said this achievement is a dream come true as he has always aspired to help his country qualify for a prestigious tournament.

Hailing from Bakoteh, Gambia, Yankuba has been passionate about football since his childhood, and this achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

The 19-year-old rapid and tricky winger was introduced in the second half after a dismal performance by the Scorpions, going two-nil down in the first half against Congo-Brazzaville, who were on the brink of ejecting Gambia out of the AFCON even before it started.

It was in the 78 minutes when things changed with Minteh orchestrating the comeback when he tapped in from Badamosi’s flicking header, to register his maiden goal for the senior national team.

The Gambia would then complete the comeback in the 90th minute when Badamosi headed in from Musa Barrow’s cross.

After the game, Yankuba Minteh appeared with tears of joy for accomplishing a childhood dream of helping the Gambia secure a spot in the biggest continental African football competition.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, Minteh said that the goal is a dream come true for him.

“I feel so good. This is a dream come true for me. As a child, I held this dream to have been part of history playing for my country and helping the country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup,” Minteh told The Fatu Network.

Minteh further told The Fatu Network that he will continue working hard and help the Gambia in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

When quizzed about his maiden goals for both club and country in the same week, the youngster replied:

“More is pending. I want to continue scoring for both club and country. I will keep on scoring and making some assists for both club and country, In Shaa Allah,” he said.

On the last weekend before the international break, Minteh scored his first goal for Feyenoord FC against Utrecht in the Dutch League. He scored by calmly rounding off the Utrecht goalkeeper and slotting in the ball with his lethal left foot at the back of the net. The same fortune followed him to the Gambia National Team.