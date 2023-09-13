Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Tragic Loss: Gambia Police Mourns Two Officers Slain in Shooting Incident

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Police Force is grappling with profound grief following the tragic loss of two dedicated officers, PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez. These officers fell victim to an unknown assailant’s gunfire along Sukuta Jabang Highway on Tuesday night.

WPC Nancy Jawo, one of the three officers shot during the incident, is currently receiving critical medical treatment, while the two other officers have sadly lost their lives.

In a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday morning, the Gambia Police Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss of PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez, who bravely sacrificed their lives while in the line of duty, succumbing to gunshot wounds.

“The Gambia Police Force deeply mourns the loss of PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty due to gunshot wounds. WPC Nancy Jawo is currently under medical care, with her condition deemed critical yet stable,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

As WPC Nancy Jawo’s condition remains “critical yet stable,” the force is committed to providing her with the best possible care.

The police have launched an intensive manhunt, dedicating all available resources to swiftly capture the individual responsible for this heinous act.

In their plea to the public, the law enforcement agency earnestly requests solidarity in the form of sharing any pertinent information that could aid in the ongoing manhunt. The community’s support is crucial in ensuring justice is served for these fallen officers.

