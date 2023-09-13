Majority Leader condemns shooting of police officers, asks gov’t to bring perpetrator (s) to justice

- Advertisement -

The Majority Leader of the National Assembly of the Gambia, Honourable Billay G. Tunkara, who is also the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Kantora, has condemned the shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two police officers, with the third officer seriously injured and in critical condition at the Ndemban Clinic, urging the government to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrator(s) to book.

He stressed that Gambia is a country of laws, and the National Assembly has a responsibility and moral duty to ensure that it doesn’t descend into chaos.

- Advertisement -

“This heinous act of violence does not only claim the lives of these two brave individuals but strikes unbearably at the very heart of the New Gambia and our renewed collective commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and good governance,” he said.

Hon. Tunkara also called on the August Assembly to unite in condemning such acts of senseless violence and similarly expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen officers.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the victim’s families and loved ones during this time of unimaginable grief, and I wish to urge the government to do all it can to support the families of these young gallant men who lost their lives in this tragic manner and be granted a befitting burial”.

Furthermore, Hon. Tunkara called on his fellow parliamentarians as a government and people to reaffirm their commitment to a society based on the rule of law, where the brave men and women in uniform can carry out their duties without fear of such tragic events and a citizenry who are safe to conduct their daily business.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia belongs to all of us, and we cannot allow criminals to destroy our national pride, which is peace and stability”.

He described these officers as patriotic citizens who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the lives of the citizens who brutally gunned them down by an unknown assailant, last night at the Sukata-Jabang Traffic Light.

He called on the general public to cooperate with law enforcement as investigations into the matter are ongoing, stressing that people should not harbour the assailants but rather provide police with available information that can lead to their arrest to face the full force of law.

“Let’s all stand in solidarity with our law enforcement officers and collectively ensure that such an incident never occurs again in our dear motherland” he pointed out.