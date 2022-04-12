Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta Depart National Assembly: PDOIS Members Worried 

Members of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism PDOIS are left in a state of despair following the twin exit of Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta.

Sallah voluntarily retired from active politics after he lost the December 4th, 2021, Presidential Election while colleague veteran politician and PDOIS mate lost his National Assembly seat in the just concluded Parliamentary Elections.

Jaha Dukureh a member of PDOIS expressed her emotional state of mind in a tweet, describing the two gentlemen as the most competent leaders to have ever graced the legislative house.

“Knowing these two heroes will not return to parliament actually scares me. We have lost the most competent leaders we have ever seen in parliament.” Jaha Dukureh wrote.

Halifa Sallah is arguably one of Gambia’s most respected politicians. He has served the Gambia in several capacities over the years. Sidia Jatta is one of the longest serving National Assembly members, until his defeat, he had been a member of the country’s legislative house since 1996/1997

