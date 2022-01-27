FARD Submits Recommendations To Address Insecurity In Foni

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

Foni Agency for Rural Development (FARD) has in a press release submitted recommendations to the Gambian Government following the clash between ECOMIG and MFDC rebels in Foni.

“We are appalled by continued occupation of our region by foreign troops and as an organisation representing our people; we submit the following to the state: immediate review of the security posts in Foni and demilitarisation of the area; replacement of the Senegalese with Gambian Security Forces; immediately ban all timber exports via the area; deployment of Gambia National Army around the border and removal of the security check point in Bwiam ,” the organization submitted.

FARD noted that since the incident occurred on Monday 24 January 2022, the people of Foni have been finding life very challenging leading to loss of lives and displacement of many.

“The past few days have been moments of sobering reflection as dark clouds of fear, anxiety; pain and trauma hover menacingly over the people of Foni. The Monday 24 January clash between Senegalese ECOMIG soldiers and MFDC rebels within Foni has disrupted the peace and tranquil of our people. The ugly incident has forced many to flee their homes for fear of losing their lives in a war that has nothing to do with them.”

“The incident has us thinking in many directions. Are we a people of a lesser god? Are we not sovereign citizens? Why are we treated differently and finally, why the continuous occupational forces in Foni and if for security reasons – why not have Gambian military or Ghanaians or Nigerian forces in Foni – Why Senegalese forces with the full knowledge that Foni has close proximity with southern Senegal (Casamance) who are sworn enemies with the MFDC rebels,” they explained.

The Organisation said the focus should be on finding a lasting solution to the issue in Foni.

“Today, besides mourning the death of both the military and rebels who lost their lives in this avoidable scenario – we ask ourselves is this sustainable – the answer is NO – is it avoidable – the answer is an emphatic YES. Since hearing, this unfortunate news, Foni Agency for Rural Development (FARD), has sprung to action to show solidarity to our people and gather some resources to help victims who have been internally displaced. This is a short-term reprieve to help our people but what should we do to have sanity, security, safety, peace and dignified living conditions in Foni.”

The emphasized that, “The presence of the Senegalese Forces in our region since 2018 has in no way given us a feeling of safety but rather makes us feel like objects of suspicion. Our people suffer constant intimidation and harassment whilst our women suffer sexual exploitation and abuse. Furthermore, the ill placed security checkpoint in Bwiam has caused several accidents yet there is continued indifference about it.”

FARD stated that Foni has always been known for peace and security but warned that their silence and niceness as a people cannot and should not be taken as cowardice.

President Adama Barrow has already constituted a committee to investigate the issue in Foni.