UDP Strongman Momodou Sabally Announces National Assembly Election Bid

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

Gambia’s ex-Secretary General under Yahya Jammeh’s presidency and onetime Budget Director, Momodou Sabally has announced his intention to run for the forthcoming parliamentary election slated for April 9th, 2022. The youngest SG now dubbed Darboe’s right-hand man is seeking his election under the ticket of the United Democratic Party. In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Sabally announced to his followers that he has formally submitted his letter of intent to the selection committee of the United Democratic Party’’

- Advertisement -

‘’ I have formally submitted a letter of intent to our relevant party officials in my bid to stand for the UDP in the upcoming National Assembly Election for the powerhouse, Busumbala Constituency’’

Sabally promise to pull off a landslide victory if selected by his party to contest the Busumbala constituency seat. Momodou Sabally in a widely circulated audio said his reason to run for Parliament is due to the many appeals he received from community elders and the youths. When elected he said, he’ll serve to attain amongst other things the protection and promotion of the sovereignty of the republic of The Gambia, improvement of the welfare of the residents of Busumbala Constituency, Fight for responsible and responsive fiscal policy so that Gambian taxpayers get their money’s worth in deliverables, promulgation and promotion of real youth and women’s empowerment legislature and supporting environmental protection and Cultural authenticity.

While the selection process is still ongoing at party level, Momodou Sabally said few party members who wanted to contest the seat have decided to withdraw their application following his announcement to run as a show of support to him.