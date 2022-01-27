Cabinet Ministers Take Oath Of Office Before President Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

One week after his presidential inauguration, President Adama Barrow has today Thursday 27 January 2022, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet Ministers at the State House in Banjul. The caretaker Cabinet consists of immediate past cabinet ministers who will continue to hold the same portfolios. All Ministers, except the Minister of Youth and Sports who is currently in Cameroon with the national team, took their oath of office before the Head of State.

Speaking to the Ministers shortly after they swore to the oath of allegiance, President Barrow thanked his cabinet for accepting their appointments and their contribution in the governance process of The Gambia the past five years.

‘’I will not do justice to you if I do not publicly declare my appreciation and gratitude for your laudable efforts and the commendable commitment you demonstrated during my first term in office. You executed your duties responsibly and responsibly and with devotion to ensure that we succeed together on our development aspirations’’

‘’we have managed to create a legacy that will visibly go down in the history of The Gambia. I believe that no matter how long one serves in public office, it is more important than anything else to sincerely make the best use of the opportunity put at our disposal to serve the nation. Longevity does not matter as much as the quality and significance of the service we provide to our people and nation while in office.

President Barrow said while this is just a transitional cabinet, all Ministers sworn in today are expected to perform their functions with the oaths they took today and within the law, and the rules and regulations that govern public office.