Cabinet Ministers Take Oath Of Office Before President Barrow

0
President Adama Barrow's caretaker cabinet
- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

One week after his presidential inauguration, President Adama Barrow has today Thursday 27 January 2022, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet Ministers at the State House in Banjul. The caretaker Cabinet consists of immediate past cabinet ministers who will continue to hold the same portfolios.  All Ministers, except the Minister of Youth and Sports who is currently in Cameroon with the national team, took their oath of office before the Head of State.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the Ministers shortly after they swore to the oath of allegiance, President Barrow thanked his cabinet for accepting their appointments and their contribution in the governance process of The Gambia the past five years.

‘’I will not do justice to you if I do not publicly declare my appreciation and gratitude for your laudable efforts and the commendable commitment you demonstrated during my first term in office. You executed your duties responsibly and responsibly and with devotion to ensure that we succeed together on our development aspirations’’

‘’we have managed to create a legacy that will visibly go down in the history of The Gambia. I believe that no matter how long one serves in public office, it is more important than anything else to sincerely make the best use of the opportunity put at our disposal to serve the nation. Longevity does not matter as much as the quality and significance of the service we provide to our people and nation while in office.

President Barrow said while this is just a transitional cabinet, all Ministers sworn in today are expected to perform their functions with the oaths they took today and within the law, and the rules and regulations that govern public office.

Previous articleFARD Submits Recommendations To Address Insecurity In Foni

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions