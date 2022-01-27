Gambia: The Only Anglophone Nation In AFCON Quater-Finals

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon started with 6 groups (Group A-F) featuring 24 African countries.

Both the Group and Round 16 knockout stages have ended. It is now the quater-finals where 8 countries are to lock-horns in 4 matches.

The eight African nations in the quarter-finals are: Gambia, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Equatorial Guinea are francophone (French speaking) countries; while Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are Arabic speaking nations.

Interestingly, of these eight, only THE GAMBIA is an anglophone (English speaking country) and the small West African nation is at AFCON for the first time.

Football enthusiasts across the world are still shocked by the consistent impressive performance of the team from the qualifying series to the group state, Round 16 and now quarter-finals.

The Scorpions of The Gambia remain unbeaten so far, as they won two and drew one of their three group stage matches. They recently eliminated Guinea in the Round 16 Knockout Stage.

The Scorpions will now face the host of the 2021 AFCON tournament (Cameroon), in the quarter finals, on Saturday 29 January 2022 at 3pm Gambian time.