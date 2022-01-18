First In History: All-Female Squad To Officiate A Match At Afcon

8
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga
- Advertisement -

An all-women team are set to make history at the Africa Cup of Nations when they officiate in the Group B game between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga will be the first female main referee to ever officiate at a game in this tournament.

- Advertisement -

She will be assisted by Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Maroc) and VAR referee Bouchra Karboubi (Maroc).

“Everyone here is eager to see this game, especially with this new history being written,” says the BBC’s Yves Bucyana in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé.

On 10 January, Mukansanga became the first woman to officiate at a game in the tournament when she was the fourth official in the game between Guinea and Malawi.

The nurse turned football referee has been trending on social media back home in Rwanda.

- Advertisement -

Eddy Maillet, head of referees at the Confederation of African Football (Caf), has described the upcoming game as a “historic moment”.

“We know that for a woman, she has had to overcome serious obstacles to reach this level and she deserves a lot of credit,” Caf online quoted him as saying.

Previous articleSteve Trawally Explains Reason For Leaving The National Team At Afcon 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions