Steve Trawally Explains Reason For Leaving The National Team At Afcon 2021

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian forward Babacarr Steve Trawally has explained reasons for leaving the national team (Scorpions) at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The player wrote on his Facebook page that he is leaving the team to seek better medical treatment for his injury.

“Its with deep sadness I announce my withdrawal from national team duties with the Scorpions and from our AFCON camp in Cameroon. I joined the team with an injury that was 50/50 with the hope I’ll recover in time to help my country, The Gambia, but unfortunately, I haven’t gotten the best of treatments which warranted my Club, Ajman, to request from The Gambia Football Federation and national team officials to send me back so I could get proper treatment and to better prepare myself for future national team duties. Of course, it’s been always my dream to put on the Scorpions jersey at a big tournament like the AFCON and this was supposed to be it but sadly, man proposes and God disposes.”

Trawally added that though his physical presence will not be felt by the team, but the national team will always be in his mind, calling on all Gambiams to support the Scorpions.

“I’ll be away from the team physically but spiritually I’m with them as have been since day one. I hope we can all focus on the team’s success and enjoy every moment there is. I wish to seize this opportunity to ask every Gambian to rally behind my compatriots, give our full support and I pray that we’ll go up to the final.”

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) had earlier put out a press release informing Gambians about the departure of the player for his club Ajman in United Arab Emirates.