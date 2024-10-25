Zenith Bank Gambia Staff Halt Operations in Demand for 50% Salary Increase and Fair Promotions

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In a striking display of discontent among its workforce, staff members at Zenith Bank Gambia launched a protest on Thursday, 24th October, at the bank’s head office, demanding a 50% salary increase and fair promotions. This unexpected move has brought major operations at the financial institution to a halt as employees rally for recognition and better compensation amid rising living costs.

The strike arose following a series of meetings between bank management and employee representatives that failed to yield a satisfactory resolution. With inflation skyrocketing and the cost of living in Gambia steadily increasing, many employees have voiced concerns that their wages have not kept pace. According to some employees, whose identities are protected for security reasons, the call for a 50% salary increment is not just a desire for higher pay, but a fundamental demand for a living wage that reflects the realities Gambians face today.

In a letter to management, employees expressed their dismay at the bank’s failure to honor its promises. “It has come to our attention that the MD/CEO promised Zenith Bank Gambia staff a salary increment and promotion, which was supposed to take effect this October. Staff have been patiently waiting for the increment to reflect in our accounts, but it didn’t happen. We hereby request that management make this effective, or else we, the Zenith Bank staff, will embark on a strike and involve the CBG and other necessary institutions. We are really unhappy,” the letter reads.

Zenith Bank’s Head of Internal Control and Audit, Chucks Ojianwuna, told The Fatu Network that he was unaware of any planned strike, noting that the brief disruption was due to a communication gap. He added that bank management and staff meet weekly to resolve issues and that management is carefully handling the matter. Mr. Chuks emphasized that Zenith Bank values its staff’s welfare and that the issue will be addressed at the management level.

In a later communique from our sources, it was reported that the bank had increased salaries by only 25% and failed to meet some of the staff’s other demands. Employees stated that they would not relent until their needs are fully met. “We have set up a committee to represent us, and they will submit another official letter to management. We will give them time to respond; if they don’t, we will have no other option but to strike again,” an employee representative said.

For now, the eyes of the nation—and likely many across the region—remain fixed on the outcome of this pivotal moment at Zenith Bank. The resolve of its workers and the response of management could redefine labor dynamics in Gambia for years to come. Reports indicate that only a limited number of staff, primarily foreign nationals, are currently reporting to work.