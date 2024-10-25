Friday, October 25, 2024

GPST Donates Over 20 Million Dalasis in Patrol Vehicles and Equipment to Boost Gambia Police Operations

On October 24, 2024, the German Police Support Team (GPST) donated police operational and patrol vehicles, including SUVs and motorbikes, along with other equipment valued at over twenty million Dalasis to The Gambia Police Force (GPF) in a ceremony held at the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) Headquarters in Kanifing.

Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “The support from GPST significantly enhances our operational capacity, enabling us to better respond to emergencies and combat crime.”

GPST Head of Project Sebastian Eisenhardt echoed this sentiment, remarking, “This donation strengthens the mobility and responsiveness of Gambia’s police units, reflecting our commitment to a secure and stable Gambia through sustained collaboration.”

German Ambassador Klaus Botzet also underscored the strong bilateral ties and Germany’s continued support, including training and capacity-building, to enhance Gambia’s law enforcement capabilities.

