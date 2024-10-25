From Deportee to Fashion Designer: How a Young Senegalese Immigrant is Turning Misery into a Productive Life

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A few years ago, Sheikh Mbake, a 32-year-old Senegalese living in The Gambia, was deported from Turkey, where he had spent several years as a migrant. He is one of thousands of young Africans who faced deportation from European countries after seeking better opportunities abroad.

His deportation was not the result of illegal activities but rather due to a lack of documentation that would have allowed him to remain and pursue his aspirations.

Despite the challenges he faced, Mbake has transformed this difficult experience into a productive journey, excelling in the fashion industry.

Remarkably, he revealed that he has never received any formal tailoring training; instead, he is a self-taught designer who has honed his skills through determination and creativity.

“I never learned tailoring anywhere… and no one ever showed me how to do it. This is a talent from God,” he said.

The 32-year-old Mbake is one of the few young fashion designers in the country making significant strides in transforming local fashion to modern standards. His impressive sewing skills have made him uniquely attractive to fashion enthusiasts.

“I always want to do extraordinary things. My fashion styles are unique. If you wear my brands, people won’t ask who made it; instead, they will ask where you purchased these clothes,” he explained.

He revealed that as a young fashion designer, he frequently browses the internet to improve his skills and find trending styles that are not available in the country.

“I don’t make any style; I focus on unique styles that are not common here and create them. If a style is prevalent in our fashion shops, I don’t make it, and my sewing skills are very clean,” he added.

Mbake believes that Africans can create clothing brands that they can export to other countries.

Having been well immersed in fashion design, Mbake yearns to become the favorite tailor of the country’s fashionistas.

“Anyone who wears my brands will love them, and I want to be the fashionistas’ favorite tailor because I have the skills and passion,” he explained.

“I was deported from Turkey a few years ago because I did not have documents, and there are areas you don’t go to without proper documentation. Unfortunately, I was out one day, and the police caught me, which is how I was deported,” he narrated.

Unlike others, Mbake revealed that he remained steadfast even after facing deportation.

“I knew I couldn’t do anything to rescue myself from the planned deportation, so I took it in good faith. I know this is what Allah decided. When I arrived in Senegal, I came to The Gambia, where I had been before, and started a petty business to help reintegrate myself into society,” he explained.

Mbake now owns a small shop on the outskirts of Latrikunda along the Sukuta road. Currently, he employs about three young people who are learning to become fashion designers.

Looking back on his journey, Mbake encourages young Gambians to stay dedicated to their dreams, regardless of the challenges they encounter.