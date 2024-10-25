GPU President Urges President Barrow to Drop Lawsuit Against Voice Newspaper, Criticizes Police Involvement

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Muhammed S. Bah, President of the Gambia Press Union (GPU), has called on President Adama Barrow to drop the civil lawsuit against The Voice Newspaper editor Musa Sheriff and Deputy Editor Momodou Justice Darboe. Bah also criticized the involvement of the police, who are now pressing criminal charges against the two journalists.

Speaking to journalists at the Kanifing High Court on Friday, October 25, following a hearing on the case, Bah expressed his gratitude for the turnout of journalists in solidarity with their colleagues.

“In the interest of democracy, I am calling on the President to drop the charges against The Voice Newspaper. This is a direct attack on press freedom and democracy,” he said, adding that the President should have used the Media Council to resolve the matter amicably.

“I am happy for the solidarity journalists are showing. I want to remind the President of the promise he made to Gambians in 2017, which is to uphold the principles of democracy and protect freedom of expression,” Bah added.

“The police shouldn’t have been involved in the case from the beginning. It’s sad that they are now pressing criminal charges against the journalists, which is an attack on press freedom and a violation of Section 207 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia,” he emphasized.

Bah, who was present at the solidarity gathering, reiterated the union’s commitment to pursuing the fight to end crimes against journalists.

“This is a test of our democracy, and the world is watching. If we fail to show our firm commitment, the government will succeed in silencing us, and we cannot remain silent,” he stressed.

Bah once again thanked journalists for showing up to support their colleagues during these challenging times, and reminded journalists of the lawsuit filed by the Minister of Environment against The Alkamba Times reporter Kebba Ansu Manneh, which is also scheduled for November 12.

After leaving the courtroom, journalists Musa Sheriff and Momodou Justice Darboe also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support they received from their colleagues.

The case is adjourned to November 27 2024 for further hearing at the Kanifing High Court.