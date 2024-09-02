Yuna VDC Petitions Land Ministry to Reinstate Amadou Bah as Alkalo

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Village Development Committee (VDC) of Yuna Village has requested the Ministry of Lands, Local Government, and Religious Affairs to reinstate Amadou Bah as village head following the ministry’s recent revocation of his appointment.

Yuna village is experiencing a crisis over the appointment of an alkalo, as two members from the same family have been named, potentially leading to instability within the community.

The VDC denied claims that Amadou Bah is not a resident of Yuna and called on the Ministry of Lands to reinstate him as their alkalo.

There have been concerns raised about a potential threat following the death of Juldeh Bah, as two of his eldest children are competing for his position.

Both Amada Bah and Binta Bah, who have the same parents, received letters of appointment a few months ago. However, the VDC (Village Development Committee) revealed that Amadou was verbally informed of the revocation of his appointment on July 30, before he received an official letter confirming it.

Sulayman Bah, a resident who spoke to The Fatu Network via a telephone interview said: “We prefer Amadou Bah as the alkalo and we want the Ministry of Lands to reinstate him.

According to him, Amadou’s appointment revocation is political.

“Everyone knows that Binta is supporting NPP while Amadou is not and I believe that this is why they revoked his appointment,” Bah claimed.

In a petition seen by this medium, the VDC alleged that the trio supporting Binta’s ‘alkaloya’ in the Bah Kunda family are stained in dubious land dealings.

The petition said Amadou has met all the requirements to lead the village under the local government Act.

They warned that allowing Binta as the village head would lead to division and chaos within the village and called on the Ministry to reinstate Mr Bah.