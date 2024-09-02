Monday, September 2, 2024

Enhancing Quality Access to Healthcare: First Lady Launches Oxygen Plant

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian First Lady, Madam Fatoumata Bah Barrow, recently presided over the launch of a new oxygen plant at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul. This project, supported by the Africa Infrastructure Relief and Support (AIRS) in collaboration with global healthcare organizations, aims to improve access to oxygen for patients in need. Madam Fatoumata Bah Barrow expressed her gratitude for the installation of the oxygen plant, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the country. She highlighted that the plant will provide a more efficient and reliable way to deliver life-saving oxygen to patients at the hospital, ultimately enhancing the level of care provided.

The First Lady credited the partners involved in making the project a reality, including the Society for Critical Care Medicine and Direct Relief Organization. She praised the EFSTH for its dedication to healthcare services and noted that the oxygen plant represents a significant step forward in efforts to enhance healthcare quality in the country.

Professor Pierre Gomez, deputizing for the Minister of Health, highlighted the importance of the oxygen plant in addressing challenges faced by the health sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that the plant will ensure adequate oxygen supply to patients without the need for heavy oxygen cylinders, making healthcare delivery more efficient.

Ambassador Ericka Bennett commended Madam Fatoumata Bah Barrow for her leadership in addressing the healthcare needs of Gambian patients and acknowledged the support of the Fatoumata Bah Barrow Foundation in the health sector. She also thanked all sponsors and partners involved in the project, as well as the Ministry of Health and officials of the EFSTH for their continuous efforts in delivering quality healthcare services to the people of The Gambia.


