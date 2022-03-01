“Youths Are The Air To National Development” – Dr. Aminata Sillah

- Advertisement -

By Sanna Jallow

In her public lecture at the University of The Gambia (UTG) convocation lecture held over the weekend at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, Gambian international academic Dr. Aminata Sillah described youths as the air that enhances national stability, growth and economic prosperity, stating that they should be active in the democratic dispensation of The Gambia.

The convocation lecture is usually done prior to the convocation (graduation) ceremony to explore opportunities for graduands who are expected to be crucial in building the development trajectory for a successful economic transformation of the Gambia.

Dr. Aminata Sillah from Towson University in the United States spoke on the topic: “The role of youths in shaping the future of the Gambia – stolen future or opportunity for bold leadership.”

She added that the involvement of youths in national development is a most. “Young people play one of the most important roles in nation building, therefore they should not be seen as leaders of tomorrow but rather as partners of today.”

Dr Sillah emphasized that young people are social actors of change and an inclusive segment to the country’s development.

“The economic growth in the past few decades has not translated into job creation for young people; young people continue to struggle with high unemployment rate as they find it difficult to secure gainful and meaningful employment opportunities. Joblessness poses serious challenges to their future, driving many to make difficult and uninformed choices”

Vice Chancellor of UTG, Dr. Herbert Robinson, noted that it is a norm in some universities to hold convocation lectures for fresh graduates who have been found worthy both in character and learning to be awarded degrees.

He disclosed that on the actual convocation scheduled for Saturday 5th March a total of 1,134 students from various degree programmes are expected to be given credentials to get into the job market; saying the graduates have important roles to play in making The Gambia a truly hospitable space and a place everyone will always love to live in.