US Government Set to Donate Over One Hundred Thousand Doses of Pfizer Vaccines to The Gambia.

The United States Government through the COVAX Facility is set to deliver 100,620 doses of Pfizer Vaccines to the Government of The Gambia. The vaccines will arrive in the country on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:40am.

This new shipment of Pfizer doses follows the donation of over 300,000 doses of the Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine to The Gambia in 2021 by the U.S. Government, bringing the United States’ total donation of vaccines to The Gambia to over 400,00 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The donations are part of the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the pandemic.

The Pfizer Vaccine underwent rigorous testing and is currently being administered in the United States – with millions of Americans receiving the vaccine.

The U.S. Embassy in Banjul is coordinating closely with partners to ensure the safe arrival, storage, and administration of the vaccines in The Gambia. The United States Government will continue to partner with The Gambia to support its vaccination campaign.

