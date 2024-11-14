Young Gambian Author Leads Nationwide School Initiative to Inspire Environmental Action and Literacy

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The young Gambian author Mariatou Bah, with support from Green-up Gambia and Support Our Own Gambia Foundation, is set to launch an ambitious school outreach program focused on fostering environmental awareness, action, and a love for reading among students across the nation. This unique initiative encourages students, educators, and community members to work together in protecting the planet, blending environmental education with efforts to inspire young readers.

- Advertisement -

Targeting various schools, including Knifing East U/SSS, Charles Jaw Memorial Academy, Daddy Jobe SSS, St. Peter’s SSS, Abuko LBS, Abuko UBS, Sheikh Hamdan, Charles Jaw, St. Martin, Sifoe SSS, and Bakoteh U/SSS, Mariatou and her team are focused on more than just classroom discussions. Rather than limiting efforts to awareness, the team plans to transition their sensitization efforts into real-world actions that make a lasting impact.

This project also aims to collaborate with communities, youth organizations, and environmental groups on larger initiatives like a nationwide community cleanup. “It’s challenging for a student like me to initiate such a massive project,” Mariatou shared. “But since my early school years, I’ve felt a deep commitment to both reading and environmental protection. This project is my way of giving back to my country and the planet as a writer.”

Mariatou is calling on Gambians to support her January community engagement efforts. Donations of water, gloves, trash bins, bin bags, and t-shirts are welcomed to aid the event.

In closing, she expressed gratitude to Green-up Gambia and Support Our Own Gambia Foundation for their unwavering support and urged all Gambians to join hands for this cause. “Together, we can drive real change,” she added with optimism.