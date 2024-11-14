Jaja Cham Freed After Plea for Leniency

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry, on Thursday, 14th November 2024, issued an order to release Jaja Cham, the former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), following his detention at Mile 2 Central Prison for two nights.

Mr. Cham faced allegations of interfering with a witness after it was reported that he confronted Sarata Jaiteh, a procurement officer at KMC, following her testimony before the commission.

It was further reported that Cham accused Ms. Jaiteh of providing false information during her testimony about him, prompting the commission to apply for his arrest and subsequent detention.

Mr. Cham is alleged to have violated Section 106 of the Criminal Code, which states that “a person who attempts wrongfully to interfere with or influence a witness in any judicial proceeding, either before or after they have given evidence, or in connection with such evidence, commits an offense and is liable to imprisonment of up to three months.”

In light of this, he was summoned to appear before the commission to show cause as to why he should not face further prosecution. During his address, Jaja Cham expressed remorse and regret for his actions, noting that he had provided substantial evidence for the commission but also recognized the importance of the commission’s work.

Submitting an application on behalf of his client, Senior Counsel Alagie Fatty, the defense attorney for Jaja Cham, requested the commission to reconsider its order after his client showed categorical remorse. Counsel Fatty underscored the commendable work of the commission in serving the public and emphasized that his client’s actions were not intended to undermine the commission’s efforts.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez supported the submission by Senior Counsel Fatty and urged the commission to consider their application.

The chairperson of the commission, Madam Jainaba Bah, acting under the power vested in her, vacated the order made on 12th November and suspended the directive for the Inspector General of Police to investigate further. Madam Bah emphasized that the public should understand that the commission operates under the mandate of the law and that witnesses should conduct themselves appropriately.