Empowering growth: SJAG to Organize capacity-building in December, January

The new leadership of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG), committed to improving sports journalism quality in the country, is set to conduct capacity-building sessions for its members in December 2024 and January 2025.

This leadership has prioritised the professional development of its members to ensure they can deliver high-quality work to their diverse readers and audiences.

“This training is a testament to the executive’s commitment to promoting professionalism and excellence in sports journalism in the country. As an executive, we are committed to improving and supporting our members in their professional growth,” Omar Jarju, the President of SJAG explained.

The training sessions will be divided into two parts: the first set in December 2024, and the second set in January 2025.

The leadership mapped out significant areas of preference for these trainings that will expose members to contemporary skills required to excel in the sports press.

The training will focus on these areas: Advanced Sports Photography, Advanced Sports Writing, English For Sports Journalism and Sports Content & Design.

“It is crucial for journalists to continuously improve their skills and knowledge, especially in the ever-changing world of sports journalism. I hope this training will help to also strengthen the overall quality of sports journalism in The Gambia, creating room for more accurate and informative reporting, which in turn benefits the public and the sports industry as a whole,” President Omar Jarju remarked.

Participation in the training will be determined by criteria established by the leadership, which will be communicated to the members.

The SJAG is an association of Gambian sports journalists under the Gambia Press Union.

The leadership of the association has designed plans tailored to the needs of the sports press, one of which is building the capacity of its members.