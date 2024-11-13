Macky Sall Warns of Risks in Majority Rule as He Leads Opposition in High-Stakes Election

- Advertisement -

With just eight days until Senegal’s November 17 legislative elections, former President Macky Sall is leading the opposition coalition Takku Wallu Senegal in an effort to prevent the ruling party from securing a majority in the National Assembly.

In an October interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI), Sall explained, “I have accepted to reinforce the opposition to prevent an overpowering majority that could lead the country astray.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, leader of the Pastef movement, has toured all 14 regions of Senegal, rallying support and strengthening his political base. His nationwide campaign is seen as a critical move to broaden his influence and solidify his party’s grassroots backing.