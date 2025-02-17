Young Gambian Agripreneur Champions Climate-Smart Farming for Women and Youth

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Yahya K. Jallow, a young Gambian social entrepreneur, climate activist, and agriculturist, is making waves in the agricultural sector by empowering women and youth with climate-smart techniques and business development skills.

With over seven years of experience in agriculture and entrepreneurship, Yahya is committed to promoting sustainable development through innovative farming solutions. A final-year student at the University of The Gambia (UTG) pursuing a BSc in Agriculture and Environmental Science, he has also earned a certificate and higher diploma in agriculture.

Currently serving as a trainer and Assistant Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Agro Incubation Hub (AIH), Yahya works closely with a team to equip farmers with climate-smart farming methods. Through AIH, he has trained over 160 women farmers in compost production using domestic and environmental waste, reducing their reliance on expensive chemical fertilizers and contributing to climate change mitigation.

In 2022, Yahya was selected by the University of The Gambia for a prestigious one-year internship program in Israel, where he gained hands-on experience in advanced agricultural techniques. He has since applied this knowledge to help Gambian farmers improve productivity and adaptability to climate change.

Driven by his passion for youth empowerment, Yahya remains committed to shaping the future of agriculture in The Gambia through innovation and sustainable practices.