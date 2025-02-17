Rural Residents Concerned with Planned Bread Price Increase

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Residents in rural Gambia had expressed serious concerns over the planned bread price hike, urging the government to intervene. The Bakers Union had announced plans to increase the price of bread from D10 to D13 dalasis, set to take effect on Monday, 17 February 2025, just ahead of the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary. This announcement sparked widespread alarm, particularly among families already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Lamin Boye, a resident of Boiram village, shared his concerns, stating, “Ramadan is just around the corner, and we expect prices to reduce, not increase.” Many locals, particularly in rural areas, highlighted how bread is a staple food and that any increase in its price would negatively impact their daily lives.

Kumba Jallow, a resident of Sinchu Dembel, echoed similar concerns during a conversation at the Brikama-ba weekly market (Lumo). “Let the government intervene and help us because things are already difficult for people in this country,” she said, adding that the rising cost of living is already a significant burden for families.

Modou Jobe, a local shopkeeper, also voiced his concerns, urging bakers to reconsider the price increase. “If the price of bread increases, it will affect us,” he said, noting that bread is a key item in their sales. “I’m sure the bakers have a justification for the planned price increase, but I urge them to reconsider their decision,” he added.

Mariam Ceesay, a food vendor, stressed the financial hardship that an increase in bread prices would cause for families, particularly during Ramadan. “Even if the price of bread goes up to D20, people will buy it because they don’t have any other choice. This will affect families,” she explained, adding that government support was crucial at this time.

In response to the growing backlash, the Bakers Union announced that it would “temporarily” suspend the planned price hike and enter into talks with the government to address the concerns of the public. The Union’s decision marks a shift in the initial plan, with hopes of reaching a more favorable outcome for both bakers and consumers.