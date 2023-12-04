‘You fabricated your story and framed an innocent man to collect D1M’ bounty — Counsel Darboe tells Mama Jabbie

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

During cross-examination, the defense counsel representing Ousainou Bojang, who is on trial for fatally shooting two police officers and seriously injuring the third one at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights on September 12, accused the first witness, Mama Jabbie, of fabricating her story to frame an innocent man in order to collect the D1 million bounty offered by the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, for the suspect’s capture.

- Advertisement -

“I am putting to you that you fabricated and framed an innocent man just so you [could] collect the D1 million promised by His Excellency President [Adama Barrow] of the Republic [of The Gambia] for any information by [a] killer or killers of the police officers,” counsel Darboe stated to the witness.

During the proceedings, Mama Jabbie vehemently denied fabricating her story. She emphasized that she is not affiliated with any forum, was not aware of the million dalasis at stake, and was not present at the time of the killing.

Counsel J Darboe challenged her testimony, suggesting that aside from her name, status as a wife, and address in Sukuta, her evidence lacked credibility and was purely a product of her imagination.

During the trial, State Prosecutor AM Yusuf objected to Counsel Darboe’s statement, stating that it was an insult to the witness. The prosecutor referred to section 207 of the Evidence Act to support the objection. However, Justice Jaiteh overruled the objection, stating that the statement was not an insult to the witness in any way.

- Advertisement -

Following this, Counsel Darboe continued to question the witness, suggesting that the first accused, Ousainou Bojang, had not told her anything, contrary to her earlier testimony.

However, Mama Jabbie responded: “Ousainou Bojang told me that he killed two police officers and injured the 3rd who is at the hospital”.