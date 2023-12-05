Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Nigeria: 85 Civilians, Including Children, Killed In Accidental Drone Strike, Government Reports

40
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In a tragic incident, an army drone strike in northwestern Nigeria mistakenly hit a village during a Muslim festival, leading to the deaths of at least 85 civilians, as reported by authorities on Monday, December 4th, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The strike occurred in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, as the military targeted bandit militias. While the army did not provide specific details, local authorities and residents reported dozens killed and many more injured.

The victims were celebrating Maulud, and an investigation has been ordered by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani. This unfortunate event underscores the challenges of military operations in areas plagued by banditry and jihadist conflicts.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State expressed concern that Muslim individuals devoutly observing Maulud were harmed, with some losing their lives and others sustaining injuries: “Muslims faithfully observing Maulud were mistakenly killed, and many others were injured following a military drone attack targeting terrorists and bandits,” said Uba Sani. The governor also called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

This incident raises concerns about the potential civilian impact of security operations and emphasizes the need for careful planning to prevent such tragedies.

Previous article
‘You fabricated your story and framed an innocent man to collect D1M’ bounty — Counsel Darboe tells Mama Jabbie

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions