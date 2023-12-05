Nigeria: 85 Civilians, Including Children, Killed In Accidental Drone Strike, Government Reports

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In a tragic incident, an army drone strike in northwestern Nigeria mistakenly hit a village during a Muslim festival, leading to the deaths of at least 85 civilians, as reported by authorities on Monday, December 4th, 2023.

The strike occurred in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, as the military targeted bandit militias. While the army did not provide specific details, local authorities and residents reported dozens killed and many more injured.

The victims were celebrating Maulud, and an investigation has been ordered by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani. This unfortunate event underscores the challenges of military operations in areas plagued by banditry and jihadist conflicts.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State expressed concern that Muslim individuals devoutly observing Maulud were harmed, with some losing their lives and others sustaining injuries: “Muslims faithfully observing Maulud were mistakenly killed, and many others were injured following a military drone attack targeting terrorists and bandits,” said Uba Sani. The governor also called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

This incident raises concerns about the potential civilian impact of security operations and emphasizes the need for careful planning to prevent such tragedies.