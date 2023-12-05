During Cross-examination, the Defense Highlights Discrepancies in Mama Jabbie’s Testimony

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Mama Jabbie, the prosecution’s 3rd witness, had call records that indicated her physical presence in the President’s hometown of Mamkamang Kunda on the 30th of September and 12th of October 2023. During cross-examination, Counsel J Darboe, defense counsel for the first accused (Ousainou Bojang), pointed out to the witness that her call records on the 30th of September and 12th of October 2023 indicated her physical presence in Mankamang Kunda.

Earlier in the proceedings, Counsel J Darboe requested the court to grant an order to provide printouts of the call records of Mama Jabbie (PW3) and evidence in chief of the ongoing murder trials related to the police murder that happened on the 12th of September 2023 at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light.

- Advertisement -

“I am putting to you that you were physically present in Mankamang Kunda on the 30th of September and 12th of October 2023 as per exhibits C1,” Counsel posited.

This statement came following Counsel J Darboe’s question on when the PW3 last visited Mankanmang Kunda, to which the witness attested to not recalling but acknowledged passing through Mankamang Kunda while heading to Basse.

The witness was also questioned on when she last used her SIM cards. Following her assertion of ejecting her SIM cards due to cyberbullying from the public, the witness stated that she can’t currently remember not using those SIMs.

Objecting to such an assertion, Counsel J Darboe pointed out to the witness that she was using her Africell SIM up until the 22nd of November 2023, according to exhibits C1.

- Advertisement -

“Since I received those insults, I stopped using my Africell, and all the phones are in one place,” Mama Jabbie responded.

The witness was also questioned on the maternity of Musa Camara, the GRA officer she called after reporting the first accused person (Ousainou Bojang). She replied that she knew Musa Camara’s mother, whom she said is Maimuna Barrow, known as Korka, a resident of Yarambamba who shares the same mother and father with the President.

At this point, State Counsel AM Yusuf objected, stressing that whatever the witness said might be hearsay or her own opinion. The objection was overruled by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, who is presiding over the case.

On the 20th of November 2023, PW3 (Mama Jabbie) told the court that she doesn’t know who Musa Camara’s mother is, as well as his relationship with the President. Counsel Darboe presented this to her and further asked if she still stands by those statements. “I’m still standing by that answer,” Mama affirmed.

- Advertisement -

The case resumed today at 10:30 am.