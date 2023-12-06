Trial of Former Gambian Minister of Interior for Crimes Against Humanity to Start in Switzerland

- Advertisement -

(Geneva, 6 December 2023) The trial of Ousman Sonko, former Gambian Minister of Interior, will open on 8 January 2024 before the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (FCC).

Ousman Sonko is accused of multiple counts of crimes against humanity, allegedly committed between 2000 and 2016, during the rule of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh.

This will be the second trial for crimes against humanity in Swiss judicial history. Moreover, Ousman Sonko will be the highest-ranking state official ever to be tried for international crimes in application of the principle of universal jurisdiction in Europe.

The trial of Ousman Sonko will open on Monday 8 January 2024 before the FCC, situated in Bellinzona, Ticino, Switzerland. It is planned to last until 30 January, with a week reserve time between 4-8 March 2024.

The proceedings will be in German and open to the public and journalists within the limits of the available courtroom space.

Interested journalists can request accreditation with the General Secretariat of the FCC.

Further information provided by the FCC.

