Women and Girls in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia Successfully Hosted Its Annual Conference

By: Seringe ST Touray

On Friday, December 1st 2023, Women and Girls in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia hosted an impressive prelude to its annual conference with an all-black dress code screening event of “The Woman King” at the QCity cinema. The movie provides a powerful representation of empowering alternative pathways for women and girls. The event concluded with a networking opportunity for women and girls in STEM.

On Saturday, the following day, the WiSTEM proceeded to organize its annual conference under the theme “Advancing the Gambia’s Socio-economic Development through Research and Innovation.” WiSTEM Gambia, established in 2022, aims to empower and inspire girls to venture into the male-dominated field of STEM, increasing female participation. The conference featured keynote speakers, including but not limited to:

Kodou Jeng, Senior Manager at Gamcel, WiSTEM President, and Founder

Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production at GNPC, WiSTEM Member

Dr. Jorjoh Ndure-Tambedou, CEO at InSIST Global, WiSTEM Advisor

Nyima Jobarteh, Electrical Engineer at NAWEC, WiSTEM PRO

Dr. Bintou Dibba, Lecturer of Biomedical Science at UTG, WiSTEM Member

Fatou Balleh Jobe, MSc in Bioenergy/Biofuels and Green Hydrogen Technology, WiSTEM Member

Sohna Huja Jeng, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, RWTH Aachen University, Assistant Financial Officer at WiSTEM