Women and Girls in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia Successfully Hosted Its Annual Conference

By: Seringe ST Touray
On Friday, December 1st 2023, Women and Girls in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia hosted an impressive prelude to its annual conference with an all-black dress code screening event of “The Woman King” at the QCity cinema. The movie provides a powerful representation of empowering alternative pathways for women and girls. The event concluded with a networking opportunity for women and girls in STEM.
On Saturday, the following day, the WiSTEM proceeded to organize its annual conference under the theme “Advancing the Gambia’s Socio-economic Development through Research and Innovation.” WiSTEM Gambia, established in 2022, aims to empower and inspire girls to venture into the male-dominated field of STEM, increasing female participation. The conference featured keynote speakers, including but not limited to:
- Kodou Jeng, Senior Manager at Gamcel, WiSTEM President, and Founder
- Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production at GNPC, WiSTEM Member
- Dr. Jorjoh Ndure-Tambedou, CEO at InSIST Global, WiSTEM Advisor
- Nyima Jobarteh, Electrical Engineer at NAWEC, WiSTEM PRO
- Dr. Bintou Dibba, Lecturer of Biomedical Science at UTG, WiSTEM Member
- Fatou Balleh Jobe, MSc in Bioenergy/Biofuels and Green Hydrogen Technology, WiSTEM Member
- Sohna Huja Jeng, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, RWTH Aachen University, Assistant Financial Officer at WiSTEM