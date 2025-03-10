Monday, March 10, 2025

“Women Are Our Mothers, and They Can’t Be Taken for Granted”: Sambuyang Garden Initiative Empowering Local Families

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In the heart of Sambuyang, Kombo South, a community garden is transforming lives, providing women with a means of survival and self-sufficiency. Established by social worker Wahab Daffeh, the Sambuyang Children and Health for All Garden serves as both a food source and a beacon of hope for women striving to support their families.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Daffeh emphasized the inspiration behind the initiative: “Women are our mothers who bore us for nine months, and they can’t be taken for granted. I saw that many women in this village struggle daily to provide for their families, with 99% of the inhabitants being illiterate. As a new settlement, putting food on the table is a major challenge,” he explained.

Originally envisioned as a school garden to supplement meals for children, the project expanded to support local women, allowing them to cultivate crops for sustenance and income. To sustain the initiative, each participant contributes D50 toward school meals, which are funded through sponsorship rather than government support.

Despite its impact, the garden faces significant challenges. “The wells dry up quickly, so a borehole is urgently needed. Additionally, stray cows destroy our crops, making it difficult to maintain productivity. But I remain committed because I want to see these women thrive and become self-reliant,” Daffeh stated.

Among the women benefiting from the garden is Sere Manga, a widow who lost two husbands and now provides for her children alone. “I joined this garden because I had no other option. It helps me earn money, and I am the sole breadwinner for my family,” she shared.

As the garden continues to grow, Daffeh remains hopeful that, with the necessary support, the initiative will leave a lasting legacy, empowering women and ensuring food security for future generations.

