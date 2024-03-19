Women Amendment Bill 2024 Survives After Being Remitted to the National Assembly’s Business Committee

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jaallow

The Women Amendment Bill 2024, championed by Almameh Gibba, NAM for Foni Kansala, has survived yet another significant challenge after parliamentarians voted for its second reading and subsequently referred it to the National Assembly Business Committee (ABC) committees of the National Assembly. It will undergo dialogue, consultation, and the development of a report before being tabled again for further debate.

The bill, which seeks to lift the ban on female circumcision in The Gambia, a practice deeply rooted in the ethnic, traditional, cultural, and religious beliefs of the majority of Gambian people, and which upholds religious purity while safeguarding cultural norms and values, sparked wide public outcry from gender activists, human rights activists, and religious scholars.

Activists from both conflicting parties displayed placards with protesting messages at the entrance of the city and Parliament.

NAM for Foni Kansala, embedded in the bill, stated that the current ban on female circumcision is a direct violation of citizens’ rights to practice their culture and religion as guaranteed by the Constitution. Given The Gambia’s predominantly Muslim population, he argues that any law inconsistent with the aspirations of the majority of the people should be reconsidered.

“Female circumcision is a culturally significant practice supported by Islam, with clear proof from the teachings of our Prophet (S.A.W). It should be noted that using laws to restrict religious or cultural practices, whether intentional or otherwise, can lead to conflict and friction,” he emphasized in the bill.

Gibbie Mballow, NAM for Lower Fulladou West, argued that the bill should be buried in Jahaly Pacharr, and he was willing to shoulder the mantle. During his submission, he acknowledged that his daughters underwent the practice while regretting such actions. He urged his fellow parliamentarians to safeguard their girl child against harmful practices.

The NAM for Kiang West, Lamin Ceesay, called for the arrest of the NAM for Lower Fulladou, describing the existing law that bans FGM/C as flawed. Ceesay called for restraint to allow an open-door policy where everyone is allowed to practice if they desire.

Majority and minority leaders Alagie S Daarboe and Billy G Tunkara called for the bill to be remitted to the business committee to embark on a national dialogue and consultation with the electorates whose interests they represent. They aim to come up with a comprehensive report for NAMs to peruse and debate.

Meanwhile, Almameh Gibba and his team believe that revoking the ban on female circumcision will allow people to engage in the practice with all necessary precautions, guided by religion, diligence, and care.