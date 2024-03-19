Arona Tine Officially Charged with the Murder of Fatoumatta Kargbo

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Arona Tine, a Senegalese national alleged to have murdered Fatoumatta Kargbo, a former staff member of HM Bureau at West Field, appeared before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to formally receive a charge of murder under section 187 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Cap 10, Vol. 3 of the Revised Laws of The Gambia.

The particulars of the offence state that Arona Tine, on or about January 19, 2024, at West Field in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the High Court, with premeditation, stabbed Fatoumatta Kargbo with a knife, resulting in her death, thereby committing an offence.

Counsel F. Drammeh, representing the state, filed the indictment. Presiding Judge Justice Ebrima Jaiteh informed the accused that the case could not proceed until he obtained legal representation, given the serious charges against him. Justice Jaiteh further informed him that if he could not afford a lawyer by the next adjourned date, the court would make necessary arrangements for the state to provide him with one. This decision followed the accused’s statement that he was in discussions with a legal representative but had not yet reached a definitive agreement.

The state has presented 11 witnesses and several exhibits, including the knife used in the incident, a cash amount of D50000, and the postmortem report from the doctor, among others.

The case is adjourned until March 26 for plea-taking.