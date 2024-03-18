Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Banjul South NAM, Touma Njie, Urged Parliament to Revise Barrow’s Pardoning Powers

By: Alieu Jallow

Fatoumatta Touma Njie, the National Assembly member for Banjul South, has urged parliament to revise the President’s pardoning powers.

Section 82 of the 1997 constitution grants the President the prerogative powers to pardon anyone charged, sentenced, convicted, and serving time from any competent court of law.

According to the NAM for Banjul South, the President’s recent pardons shocked mothers when he pardoned four convicted paedophiles who were found guilty of raping minors.

This action by the President sparked public outrage as seven of the pardoned individuals were serious offenders, including death row inmates.

Furthermore, the other five were sentenced to between 20 years and life in jail for rape, with four of their five victims being minors. In December, the President, acting on the provisions, pardoned 37 inmates, some of whom had committed capital offences such as rape, murder, and paedophilia.

Touma Njie made these remarks during a parliamentary session while presenting her submissions on the topic raised by Gibbie Mballow, NAM for Lower Fulladou, regarding the rising crime rates.

