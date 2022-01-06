“We Are Fully Prepared” -Gambia Football Federation President Assures

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

As Gambians anticipate taking part in the country’s median African Cup of Nations, the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo has said that the Federation and the team are fully prepared to compete in Cameroon.

- Advertisement -

He was speaking at State House as they waited for the arrival of the Scorpions ahead of the Gala Dinner.

Bajo explained that although the coronavirus pandemic has affected some of the players, they will still go on to make history. He used the opportunity to express hope that the infected players will have a quick recovery.

“We are very happy with the team and the coach. They have demonstrated professionalism in the past months. They helped the country to qualify for the first time. We know they will make us proud in Cameroon again. They are not just going to play but they will raise the country’s flag higher,” Lamin Kaba Bajo said.

On his part, Honourable Bakary Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports said the players are doing pretty well. Adding that efforts have been made to reach this level.

- Advertisement -

“We thank the government for supporting the Scorpions. They are putting so much effort to help the team succeed. We can’t thank them less,” he said.

The team eventually arrived at State House for the Gala Dinner and had the opportunity to interact with President Adama Barrow ahead of their trip to Cameroon.

The team will leave Banjul for Cameroon tomorrow. They will play Mauritania on Wednesday 12th January 2022. This is the first time Gambia has qualified for the AFCON.

Previous articleNaira Marley to Perform at Road to AFCON Fundraising

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions